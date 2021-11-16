Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

FAP opened at C$3.04 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

