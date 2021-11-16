Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
