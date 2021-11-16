Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.