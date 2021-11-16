Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGRPY opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.04%.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

