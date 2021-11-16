AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

