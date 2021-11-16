AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

