AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

