Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABOS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

