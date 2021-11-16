Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.61 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 88% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 216.4% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.03 million and $8.61 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.93 or 0.07042418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.00382206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $594.31 or 0.01000824 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00084154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.93 or 0.00407410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00273473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

