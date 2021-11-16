Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.