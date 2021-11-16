Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ADGI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $59.50.
Several research firms recently commented on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.