Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADAP. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

