Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,965. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADIL has been the subject of several research reports. Litchfield Hills Research raised their target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

