Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,965. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
