ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,462,857 shares valued at $1,828,242. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 217,928 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 259,767 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 810,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 204,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

