ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,363. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CFO Brian Lenz acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,462,857 shares valued at $1,828,242. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

