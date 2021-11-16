Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 3,245 ($42.40) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,895 ($37.82).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,986 ($39.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,246 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,252.39. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,586.79 ($33.80) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($44.37), for a total value of £239,418 ($312,801.15). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,230 shares of company stock valued at $93,064,540.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

