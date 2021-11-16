ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. ADOMANI has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

