Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AAP opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.98 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.53.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.