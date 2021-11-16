Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

AAP stock opened at $241.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $243.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

