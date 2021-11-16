Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Advent Technologies worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

