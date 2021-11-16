Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ADN opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
