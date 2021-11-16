AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. AECOM has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

