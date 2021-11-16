Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANNSF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

