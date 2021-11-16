Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $12,680.82 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $12,680.82 and $96,918.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00223883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00086458 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

