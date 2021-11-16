Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Earnings Results

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,259. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

