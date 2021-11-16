Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

