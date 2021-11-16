Akroma (AKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,092.18

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $162,092.18 and $213.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.78 or 0.07029267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00084908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

