Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AD.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.71.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of C$877.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.53. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.69 and a 12-month high of C$20.45.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

