Allakos Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

