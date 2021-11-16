Allakos Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.54) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.77). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.15) EPS.
Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).
Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61.
In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.
About Allakos
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
