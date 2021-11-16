Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $132,000.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
