Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $132,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

