Alliance Fan Token Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $998,204.93 and approximately $31,144.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00067993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00093962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,600.04 or 1.00367263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.71 or 0.07025216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

