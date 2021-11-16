Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,084.90

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,084.90 ($14.17) and last traded at GBX 1,071.54 ($14.00), with a volume of 8735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,078 ($14.08).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,029.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.51.

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 56 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, for a total transaction of £562.80 ($735.30).

Alliance Trust Company Profile (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.