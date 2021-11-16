AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $46.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.40. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

