Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 7th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,994.11. 24,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,847.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,678.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,930 shares of company stock valued at $533,966,251 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

