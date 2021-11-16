Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2,963.93. 11,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,012.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,837.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,640.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

