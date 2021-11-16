Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon Acquires 4,366 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 4,366 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATEC opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.