Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.25 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,274.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 3,480 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

