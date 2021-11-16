Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities began coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

