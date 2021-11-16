Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$75.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$67.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.97. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.10 and a 12-month high of C$70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.