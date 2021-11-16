Amalgamated Bank Buys New Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in James River Group in the second quarter worth $7,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in James River Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in James River Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in James River Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

