Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMBA. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $207.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

