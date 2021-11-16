Amalgamated Bank Invests $653,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 196.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631 over the last ninety days.

NYSE QS opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

