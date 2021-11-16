Amalgamated Bank Invests $698,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

OPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

