Amalgamated Bank Invests $717,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

