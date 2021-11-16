Amalgamated Bank Purchases 137 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $229.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.63.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

