Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

