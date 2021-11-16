Amalgamated Bank Takes $710,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

