Amalgamated Bank Takes $710,000 Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,569 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of PGT Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.45. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
PGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
