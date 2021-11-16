Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,785. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.