América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 665,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $24,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Itaú Unibanco cut América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE AMX opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

