American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 82,728.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after acquiring an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after buying an additional 575,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,440,865. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.