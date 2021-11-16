American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,534,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,564,000 after acquiring an additional 155,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

