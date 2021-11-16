AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

ABC stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,248 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

