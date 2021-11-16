Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $345.80. 1,235,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,769. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.21 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $356.45.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 459.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.93.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

