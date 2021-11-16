AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%.

POWW stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 7,434,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. AMMO has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.00 and a beta of -0.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AMMO by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AMMO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMMO by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AMMO by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMMO by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

